Gonzalez (intercostal) could be activated from the injured list as soon as Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Franmil Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker after Monday's game. Gonzalez returning to fill the vacated roster spot seems logical, although the Guardians could also trade for an outfielder ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Gonzalez has played in five rehab games with Double-A Akron over the past week, collecting two hits in 15 at-bats.