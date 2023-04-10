Gonzalez is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Gonzalez has still yet to make a start this season versus a right-hander not named Logan Gilbert; he's been in the lineup twice against the Mariners righty, who has reverse splits. The good news is the Guardians have already faced five lefties, so Gonzalez has still played quite a bit. The bad news is Gonzalez is sitting on a .387 OPS in the early going, and Will Brennan is looking like the preferred option in right field against most right-handers.