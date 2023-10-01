Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and is starting in right field and batting fifth Sunday against the Tigers.
With the Guardians facing lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, they summoned Gonzalez from Triple-A for the final game of the regular season. The 25-year-old outfielder has hit .218 with two home runs in 177 MLB plate appearances.
