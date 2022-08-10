site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-oscar-gonzalez-resting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Resting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gonzalez isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers.
Gonzalez started the last four games and went 6-for-16 with a double, two RBI, a run and two strikeouts. Nolan Jones will shift to right field while Will Benson serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read