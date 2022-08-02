Gonzalez (intercostal) is returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and batting seventh as the right fielder versus Arizona, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder slashed .285/.315/.431 with a pair of home runs and 14 RBI in 32 games before getting injured at the end of June. Gonzalez should see frequent playing time going forward, assuming he picks up where he left off and produces near the bottom of Cleveland's lineup.