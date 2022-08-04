Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

After being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Gonzalez picked up consecutive starts -- one against a right-hander and one against a left-hander -- and went 3-for-8 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Though the righty-hitting Gonzalez will take a seat Thursday versus Astros righty Justin Verlander, it's not yet clear if the rookie will be part of a strict platoon in right field with the lefty-hitting Nolan Jones, who rejoins the starting nine after a two-game hiatus. Instead, manager Terry Francona could be inclined to deploy the duo in a timeshare, with the hotter bat of the two potentially emerging as the clear-cut No. 1 option.