Gonzalez has gone 2-for-11 over four Cactus League games.
Both of Gonzalez's hits are singles, and he's added an RBI and two strikeouts. The second-year outfielder enters 2023 as the projected starting right fielder for the Guardians, but he will need to maintain the strong hitting he displayed as a rookie last year. Gonzalez slashed .296/.327/.461 with 11 home runs and 27 doubles over 91 contests in 2022. If he struggles early in the season, Will Brennan, Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman or Roman Quinn could potentially challenge Gonzalez for playing time.
