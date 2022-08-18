Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Tigers.

Gonzalez tallied two RBI doubles - the first off Norris in the third inning and the second off Alex Lange in the eighth. The 24-year-old's power has surfaced of late with a .517 slugging percentage in 60 at-bats during his last 15 games. The outfielder's walk rate - which has been very low all season - has bottomed out as he has not recorded a single walk over 84 at-bats in his last 23 games.