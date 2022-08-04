Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Gonzalez took Kevin Ginkel yard in the sixth inning to tally his third homer of the season. He returned to the lineup Aug. 2 after a month-long stint on the injured list and has collected three hits in seven at-bats since his activation. With the demotion of Franmil Reyes, Gonzalez should have a relatively clear path to regular at-bats for the foreseeable future. Across 138 plate appearances on the season, Gonzalez has maintained a .290/.319/.458 line across 138 plate appearances.

