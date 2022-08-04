Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Gonzalez took Kevin Ginkel yard in the sixth inning to tally his third homer of the season. He returned to the lineup Aug. 2 after a month-long stint on the injured list and has collected three hits in seven at-bats since his activation. With the demotion of Franmil Reyes, Gonzalez should have a relatively clear path to regular at-bats for the foreseeable future. Across 138 plate appearances on the season, Gonzalez has maintained a .290/.319/.458 line across 138 plate appearances.
More News
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Returns to lineup•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Nearing return from IL•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Rehabbing at Double-A•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Remains out Friday•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: No longer starting Thursday•