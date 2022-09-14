Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.
Gonzalez put the Guardians ahead with his sixth-inning blast off Angels starter Jose Suarez. The homer was Gonzalez's third in his last five games, matching his total from all of August. He's been better in September, hitting .319 (15-for-47) with 11 RBI, six runs scored and four doubles through 12 contests. The rookie outfielder is up to a .291/.327/.470 slash line with eight homers, 34 RBI, 25 runs scored, one stolen base and 24 doubles through 284 plate appearances.