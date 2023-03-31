Gonzalez is starting in right field and batting sixth for the Guardians on Friday night at Seattle.

Will Brennan got the start in right in Thursday's season opener against the Mariners and right-hander Luis Castillo, and now it will be Gonzalez's turn Friday versus left-hander Robbie Ray. Gonzalez was a popular sleeper pick in fantasy drafts this spring after his mini breakout in 2022, but he appears to be situated in a platoon at the moment.