Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Gonzalez notched a single in the sixth frame before ripping a two RBI double in the eighth inning and coming around to score on a Josh Naylor base knock. The 24-year-old now owns a six-game hit streak, batting .375 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored over those contests.