Mercado is 5-for-23 through nine Cactus League games.
Mercado projects as a fourth outfielder for the Guardians, who have noticeable weak spots in the lineup in the corner outfield spots. Myles Straw is locked in as the starting center fielder, but Mercado may have to settle for splitting time with Josh Naylor and Bradley Zimmer. As a right-handed hitter, Mercado is likely to feature on the short side of any platoon he ends up in -- he's slashed a paltry .230/.283/.369 against right-handed pitchers in the last three seasons. There's also a chance the 27-year-old could lose playing time if prospect Steven Kwan gets called up to the big leagues this year.
