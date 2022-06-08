Mercado went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Rangers.

Mercado entered Game 1 as a pinch runner, notching a steal and a run. He got the start in left field for the nightcap, posting a productive line before he was pinch hit for in the seventh inning. The outfielder has seen a reduced role lately, in part due to a lackluster season slash line of .206/.234/.392 through 107 plate appearances. He's added four home runs, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases, but the righty-hitting Mercado's only getting starts against left-handed pitchers while Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez start regularly in the corner outfield spots versus righties.