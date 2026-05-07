Halpin went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Kansas City.

Halpin moved up from first base when the runner ahead of him, Austin Hedges, stole third base. That put Halpin in position to score the go-ahead run on a two-run single by Chase DeLauter. The stolen base was his first since being called up last Friday and 10th overall including the nine he swiped for Triple-A Columbus. As another left-handed bat in a lefty-dominant outfield, Halpin doesn't appear to have a platoon advantage over the outfield regulars, but his speed could lead to pinch-running opportunities.