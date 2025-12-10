The Guardians selected Pallette with the ninth pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Pallette was a second-round pick in 2022 by the White Sox and he was recovering from Tommy John surgery at the time he was drafted. He moved to the bullpen in 2024 and spent most of 2025 at Triple-A, where he logged a 4.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 54:20 K:BB and three saves in 43.1 innings. Pallette has a mid-90s fastball with good spin and several solid secondary offerings, headlined by his curveball.