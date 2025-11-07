Guardians' Sam Hentges: Activated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hentges (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Hentges is recovering from a pair of surgeries, the more serious of which was on his shoulder, which cost him the entire 2025 season. He is expected to be ready for spring training, though his timeline may be a bit volatile given the seriousness of the injury.
