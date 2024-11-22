Hentges (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $1.337 million contract with the Guardians on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Hentges is set to miss the entire 2025 campaign after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder in September. His new contract will ensure he remains with the Guardians organization for the duration of his rehab process, and the 28-year-old will look to return for the start of 2026.