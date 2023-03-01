Guardians manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Hentges is dealing with left shoulder inflammation and will be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Hentges was a strong performer for the Cleveland bullpen in 2023, finishing with a 2.32 ERA and 72:19 K:BB over 62 innings in 57 appearances. The Guardians should have a clearer idea regarding his availability for the start of the season within the next couple of issues, but it's not the most encouraging sign that he's being listed as week-to-week rather than day-to-day.