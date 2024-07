The Guardians placed Hentges on the 15-day injured list Friday due to left shoulder inflammation, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hentges has appeared in 25 games after missing the first month of the season and owns a 3.04 ERA with nine holds across 23.2 innings. However, he'll be shelved until late July due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Xzavion Curry was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.