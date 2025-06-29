Guardians' Shane Bieber: Live BP sessions coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bieber (elbow) is expected to progress to live batting practice sessions this week, MLB.com reports.
Bieber threw a series of bullpen sessions last week -- Tuesday, Thursday and Friday -- and is ready for the next step. His expected return window has been pushed out to mid-to-late July.
