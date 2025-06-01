Bieber (elbow) will make a rehab start with Double-A Akron on Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander struck out five over 2.1 scoreless frames during his first rehab outing in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Saturday, and he'll continue his rehab assignment at the Double-A level. Now nearly 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Bieber will need a handful of starts in the minors before making his 2025 MLB debut for the Guardians.