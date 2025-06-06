Bieber (elbow) was scratched from Friday's scheduled rehab start for Double-A Akron due to soreness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bieber experienced soreness after throwing a bullpen session with the RubberDucks on Tuesday. He met with team doctors, and it was decided that the right-hander will consult the physician who performed the Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last year to figure out the next steps. The Guardians anticipate more information and clarity on what's next for Bieber this weekend. He made one rehab start for the ACL Guardians last Saturday, and this setback puts a pause on his rehab assignment.