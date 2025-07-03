default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bieber (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

This was Bieber's first live BP following a string of bullpen sessions last week. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Tuesday's session went "really well," but the pitcher's next step is to be determined. A best-case scenario for the right-hander's return is by the end of July.

More News