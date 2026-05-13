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Armstrong (groin) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over one inning for Double-A Akron on Tuesday.

Armstrong began a rehab assignment with the RubberDucks on Tuesday. He threw 19 pitches (11 strikes) and will likely need another outing or two before rejoining Cleveland's bullpen. He hasn't pitched since April 21 and can be activated at any time.

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