Guardians' Shawn Armstrong: Rehab assignment nears
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong (groin) threw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
The Guardians will evaluate Armstrong's response to the session before sending him out on a rehab assignment. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 23 and can rejoin the club at any time.
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