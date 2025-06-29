Cecconi allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Saturday.

Cecconi served up a leadoff homer to Brendan Donovan in the first inning but then settled down and held a 6-1 lead entering the fifth. The right-hander got two quick outs in that frame, but he then gave up a walk, a double and a two-run single and was subsequently given the hook. It was just the second time in eight starts this season that Cecconi hasn't completed five innings, and the outing marked the first time through five appearances in June that he's given up more than two earned runs. The 26-year-old missed the first part of the season due to an oblique strain, but he's been fairly effective since making his season debut May 17, posting a 3.64 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 42:14 K:BB over 42 frames.