Cecconi did not factor into the decision in Saturday's game against the Angels. He allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

Cecconi kept things scoreless through the first two innings before giving up five runs over the next three frames, including three home runs to Yoan Moncada, Taylor Ward and Jo Adell. It's the most runs Cecconi has given up across three starts this season, but he was able to avoid the loss as the Guardians' batters came alive from the fifth frame onward. Cecconi has a 5.28 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings this season. He's slated to face the Astros at home next weekend.