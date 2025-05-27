Cecconi won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Dodgers due to mild groin tightness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
It's not believed to be a serious injury, but the Cecconi will be pushed back from making his third start of the season Wednesday. The Guardians could have the right-hander pitch this weekend versus the Angels, but team off days Thursday and Monday would allow the team to simply skip his turn through the rotation to provide Cecconi some extra rest.
