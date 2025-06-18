Cecconi (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win Tuesday versus the Giants.

Cecconi continues to be a fine fifth starter for the Guardians, though the results hadn't been going his way prior to Tuesday. He still didn't get much run support, but Gabriel Arias' go-ahead solo shot for Cleveland in the sixth inning was enough for Cecconi to get the win. He's covered five innings in all three of his starts in June, allowing a total of five runs with a 17:6 K:BB across 15 innings in that span. He's now at a 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through 30.1 innings over six starts this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Athletics this weekend.