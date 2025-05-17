Cecconi (oblique) will return from the injured list to start Saturday's game against the Reds, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cecconi has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from a left oblique strain he suffered during spring training. He has since made three rehab starts at Triple-A Columbus, turning in a 4.85 ERA and 1.08 WHIP while posting a 10:2 K:BB across 13 innings. Now set to make his Guardians debut, the 25-year-old righty will be welcomed back to the majors by a Reds lineup that owns a .690 OPS since the start of May.