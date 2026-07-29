Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Stumbles in Tuesday's matinee

Cecconi didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

The Guardians staked Cecconi to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the right-hander fell apart in the fourth, allowing back-to-back doubles to Nathaniel Lowe and Tyler Stephenson to lead off the frame before getting the hook after 84 pitches (52 strikes). Cecconi has failed to complete five innings in three straight outings, stumbling to a 7.50 ERA during that stretch while serving up three long balls in 12 innings. He'll try to rally in his next start, which is currently lined up to come at home this weekend against the Diamondbacks.