Kwan went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Kwan went hitless for the third time in 11 games this season, and he left seven runners on base. On the bright side, he was able to draw multiple walks for the second contest in a row, and his run ended up being the Guardians' margin of victory. The contact-hitting outfielder is slashing a solid .283/.364/.370 with eight RBI, two steals and five runs scored.