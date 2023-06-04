Kwan went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 4-2 victory versus the Twins on Saturday.
Kwan put the final run on the board in the ninth inning with a solo shot to right field. The long ball was was his second of the season and eighth of his career through 205 major-league games. Any homers he produces should be seen as a bonus by his fantasy managers, as Kwan's contributions are mostly limited to using his solid on-base skills to swipe bases and score runs.
