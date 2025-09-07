Kwan went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rays.

Kwan swiped two bags for the second straight night, but his biggest contribution came in the ninth when he delivered the go-ahead RBI single. The 28-year-old has hit safely in nine of his past 11 games, piling up four multi-hit efforts in six September contests. For the year, he's slashing .275/.333/.381 with 10 homers, 47 RBI, 70 runs scored and 18 steals across 599 plate appearances.