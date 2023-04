Kwan went 2-for-4 with a triple, a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Kwan picked up his second steal of the season in the 10th inning after getting aboard with an intentional walk. The outfielder has hit safely in eight of 10 games so far. He's slashing .302/.360/.495 with eight RBI and four runs scored while serving as the Guardians' leadoff hitter.