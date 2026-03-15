Guardians' Steven Kwan: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kwan (illness) is starting in left field and batting leadoff in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.
The 28-year-old was held out of the lineup Saturday due to an upper-respiratory infection but will make a quick return to the starting nine. Kwan has found his power stroke through 11 spring games with a double, a triple and two homers resulting in a .947 OPS.
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