Kwan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Twins.
Kwan gave the Guardians the lead for good with his seventh-inning solo shot. It was a great time for him to knock his first homer of the season. He's hit well over the last two weeks, going 17-for-55 (.309) over his last 13 contests. The outfielder has a .267/.355/.336 slash line, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored, eight stolen bases, four doubles and a triple through 33 games this season.
