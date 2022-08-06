Kwan left Friday's game against the Astros with a left foot contusion, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
He fouled a pitch off his foot and was removed as a precaution. The timing of this injury is unfortunate, as it ends Kwan's 18-game hitting streak. He went 0-for-2 before exiting. Kwan hit .350 with one home run, six doubles and four steals during that hitting streak.
