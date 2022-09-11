Kwan went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Kwan led the charge for the Guardians on Sunday with three hits, including his fourth homer on the season. The rookie also swiped his 14th bag after leading off the game with a base hit. Kwan's big day at the plate comes as he was slashing .194/.326/.194 in September entering Sunday as he and the Guardians look to secure the AL Central crown down the stretch.