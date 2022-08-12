Kwan went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base Thursday against the Royals.
Kwan tallied his third homer and 10th stolen base of the season in his productive effort Thursday. He's been on an impressive run since July 1, maintaining a .322 batting average with 10 RBI, 23 runs scored and five stolen bases across 37 games.
