Kwan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

Kwan ripped a solo shot off of Liam Hendriks in the ninth inning; it was his season of the season and his first since May 7, snapping a 62-game homerless drought. In 21 games this month, Kwan has gone 27-for-87 (.310) with seven extra-base hits. The rookie outfielder now owns a .292/.369/.380 slash line through 337 plate appearances.