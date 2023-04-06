Kwan went 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-4 extra-inning win against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Kwan has been very productive from the leadoff spot this season, as he extended his hitting streak to six games with Wednesday's performance. It was his third straight multi-hit game and fourth overall through seven contests this season. Perhaps the only disappointing aspect of Kwan's performance thus far is that he hadn't attempted any thefts prior to Wednesday, but he was active on the basepaths in the victory, stealing one base and getting picked off on another occasion. The outfielder tallied 19 thefts in 24 attempts last season, and though he has minimal power, his ability to get on base and collect steals gives him some appeal in most fantasy leagues.