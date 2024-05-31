Kwan (hamstring) went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in a rehab game with Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

After two games with High-A Lake County, Kwan moved his rehab to Columbus earlier this week. He was on base three times Thursday in his second game with the team's top minor-league affiliate and added a steal for good measure, showing good confidence in his hamstring. The 26-year-old looks poised to return to the major-league lineup in the near future, possibly as soon as Friday against Washington, and will look to pick up where he left off before going down (.353/.407/.496).