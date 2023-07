Kwan went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Kwan tied the game at 4-4 with his RBI single in the seventh inning. With multiple hits in four of his last six games, the outfielder's contact-based approach seems to be working for him again after a slow start to the season. He's slashing .268/.343/.357 with 14 steals, two home runs, 26 RBI and 58 runs scored through 84 games.