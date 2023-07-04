Kwan went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Kwan had some shoulder soreness Sunday that kept him out of the lineup versus the Cubs. The outfielder returned in a big way, delivering his third multi-hit effort in his last five games. Kwan hit just .257 in June, and he's batting .266 with a .699 OPS through 83 contests overall. He's added two home runs, 25 RBI, 56 runs scored, 13 stolen bases, 20 doubles and two triples while routinely working out of the leadoff spot. Assuming the shoulder issue doesn't flare up again, he should remain in a near-everyday role.