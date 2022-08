Kwan went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

Kwan was also caught stealing once, putting him at 12-for-16 in stolen base attempts this season. The contact-hitting rookie has elevated his play in August, slashing .339/.439/.464 through 15 contests this month. For the season, he's batting .301 -- the highest average he's had since May 9 -- with a .768 OPS, three home runs, 30 RBI and 60 runs scored as the Guardians' everyday leadoff hitter.