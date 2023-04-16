Kwan went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

It's still early in the season, but Kwan appears to be in a sophomore slump. He's gone just 2-for-18 over the last five games, dropping his season average to .246 through 15 contests overall. Despite the lackluster hitting, Kwan remains in the leadoff spot. He's picked up four steals in five attempts while adding eight RBI and seven runs scored. With Myles Straw both hitting and running well to start the season, Kwan may need to get things turned around quickly to stay at the top of the order.