Kwan (foot) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Astros.
Kwan was withheld from Saturday's 4-1 win after fouling a ball off his foot a night earlier, but his return to the lineup a day later implies that his one-game absence was likely precautionary. Since the beginning of July, the rookie has settled back into a groove at the plate, producing a .312 average and .354 on-base percentage while scoring 19 runs and adding four steals over a stretch of 33 games.
