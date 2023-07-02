Kwan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kwan is on the bench for just the fourth time all season, though he's now been out of the lineup twice this weekend alone. The Guardians haven't indicated that Kwan is dealing with an injury, though it's fair to wonder if that's the case, given that he's performed well enough of late to continue warranting everyday at-bats. Fantasy managers will probably want to check back in on Kwan's status when Cleveland opens a series with Atlanta on Monday.